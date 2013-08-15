With its perennially stylish selection, we can always count on Satine to provide us with gotta-have-it-now pieces from both local designers and well-known brands like Alexander Wang and Thakoon. So, you better believe we're all ears when the shop announces a preview of an up-and-coming designer's new collection.
This Saturday, the shop is hosting a trunk show for L.A.-based brand Korovilas, where you'll be able to shop the line's new fall duds. Manufactured right here in our fair city, the clothes feature fabrics from all over the world — nothing mass-produced here! Go ahead, it's never too early to start investing in next season's wardrobe.
When: Saturday, August 17, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Satine Venice, 1508 Abbot Kinney Boulevard (near Palms Boulevard); 310-450-6218.
Where: Satine Venice, 1508 Abbot Kinney Boulevard (near Palms Boulevard); 310-450-6218.
Advertisement