These New Clip-In Extensions Are Perfect For Natural Hair

In fact, that's what Koil's aim is. They want customers to love their hair — and themselves — without having to fight with their texture every day. "You put on a little tinted moisturizer for glow sometimes, right?" Waveney reasons. "But you still love the skin you're in. Maybe a girl wants her 'fro to be a little bit fluffier and bigger, and that's fine. But at the very core, we want our girl to love her base self." We can get behind that.