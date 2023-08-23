There’s not much else to say that hasn’t already been said about celebrity beauty brands. Some are amazing, others…less amazing. However, the common thread between any A+-list founded beauty venture is that it’s less about the famous face, and more about genuinely good products.
This is precisely the vibe I got from Know Beauty, the single-SKU skincare brand co-founded by Vanessa Hudgens. As someone who tries out a lot of skincare — and especially anything geared towards oily types such as myself — I’m discerning of anything that crosses my desk, but perhaps even more so if it feels like a shameless cash grab. From the unboxing to the founder story, Know Beauty was all about effective, clean solutions for acne-prone complexions like Baby V's — but what it comes down to is the brand’s hero product, the Glacial Bay Clay Mask, and whether it’s up to par. Keep reading as I put the product to the test.
As I hinted at above, I’ve tried pretty much every clay mask on the market in my quest to curb my slick skin – and they’re not all created equal. Know Beauty's Glacial Bay formula has a greyish-purple color, and smells softly of fresh florals – which is not something I personally mind, but then again, my skin is impervious to fragrance. (Sensitive types, proceed accordingly.) I applied a thin layer of the mask where needed, and within a few seconds, I started to feel a hint of tingle. (That's the lactic acid doing its thing — it subsided within another minute or so.) According to the instructions, you can leave the mask on for anywhere from four to 10 minutes; since my skin has been feeling congested lately, I left it on for the full ten.
As the mask began to dry, I noticed satisfying pinpricks of oil being drawn out from my pores. After rinsing, my skin felt great. Sometimes, clay masks can leave my skin feeling dry and tight, but not this one. Instead, I felt like my skin just got some T.L.C. — and this instant brightening effect wasn't bad, either. At $45, this is not an inexpensive product; however, if I were judging this blind, I would've probably guessed that this mask was at least $80 based on the packaging, quality, and overall experience. (If you're all about stretching your dollar, you can also shop value bundles of three and five online.) I mean this as a genuine compliment, but the Glacial Bay Clay Mask doesn't give "celeb brand" one bit. It's a splurge, but one that I'd gladly repurchase for use before an event or photo op. With any luck, I'll be "Breaking Free" from breakouts, thanks to this magic jar.
