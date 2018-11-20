The Ultimate Gifts For Friends Who Want To Cook More In 2019

Chances are there are at least a few people in your life who regularly lament the fact that they don't cook enough. They might, say, follow countless recipe accounts on Instagram where they are soothed by perfectly organized pantries and stacked containers, but never quite get around to meal prepping themselves. If that sounds at all familiar, remember this: The most important part of learning to cook isn't about proper skills or techniques, it's about working up the courage to actually get in the kitchen and just make something. So in the spirit of getting our friends and family (and, fine, ourselves) to turn on the stove this holiday season, we rounded up a list of items that don't just help you become a better cook, but motivate you to get off the couch and get started. Ahead, find eight covetable (and useful) gifts that will inspire any kitchen newbie.