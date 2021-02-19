In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, Kimmy Cole shows us how she's made space for creative ventures in quarantine, while living at home with her family.
2020 was the year Kimmy Cole was supposed to move to Brooklyn. But with the spread of COVID-19, her plans were quickly postponed — so instead, she's spent the last 10 months living in her childhood home in Mount Vernon, an area she describes as located "between bougie Pelham and the boogie-down Bronx." And in spite of having put her plans on hold, she says that spending this time sharing a space with her mom, sister, and niece has been a blessing in disguise.
While the house itself has plenty of history (Kimmy's parents have been living here since 1994, when they immigrated from Jamaica), as of late, she's found time to explore new ventures here as well. "When the pandemic started, I was furloughed, so I knew I had to start to focus on all the projects I previously didn’t have time for because I was always too busy," she says. "I launched my YouTube channel, and started writing more...but I needed to upgrade my space."
In the interest of building out her content studio — which doubles as her bedroom — Kimmy repainted the space, set up a desk, and rearranged her furniture, all in service of keeping those creative juices flowing at maximum capacity. That's why we partnered with Clorox to highlight Kimmy's ultra vibrant, inspirational space in this episode of Sweet Digs. Watch the video above for a look at her home studio, basement music room, and the spaces she shares with her family.
