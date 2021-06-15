The Top 5 Kiehl’s Products To Score For 25% Off Today

Kiehl's — a skincare staple known for its clean ingredients, recycled packaging, and sensitive-skin-approved formulas — is blessing its devoted fans with a very good deal: 25% off sitewide through June 17 with no promo code necessary and free two-day shipping on orders of $125+. Kiehl's has earned somewhat of a cult following thanks to its trustworthy status that's been honed over 170 years in the skincare business. What started as an apothecary back in 1851, Kiehl's (according to company lore) was one of the first pharmacies to showcase full ingredient lists on its product labels. (A big deal in a time when government-mandated transparency wasn't the status quo!) Its most popular products — like the Calendula Toner, #1 Lip Balm, and beloved Ultra Moisturizer — were introduced in the 1960s and still carry bestselling clout today with hundreds of onsite reviews and top-star ratings. With so many winning elixirs on offer in Kiehl's canon, it can be difficult to choose the best of the best...So, we chose the five top Kiehl's products worth snagging on sale for 25% off for you. Below, find a full rundown of everything from the R29 reader-favorite Avocado Eye Cream to the Ultra Facial Cream and the beauty editor-approved Midnight Recovery Concentrate. If you don't end up copping some of Kiehl's trusty skincare today, then be sure to bookmark one (or more) of its vouched-for hero products for a future splurge.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 537 reviews
If you're worried about your cleanser stripping your natural oils and drying your skin, but you're also not a fan of the super hydrating ones, this “just right” Goldilocks product is for you. Made with squalane, avocado oil, and glycerin, this PH-balancing cleanser is exactly what your combination skin has been craving.
Reviewers say: "I’ve been using other luxury facial products, all of which have a pop-and-fizzle effect for me, meaning they’re great at first but then ... become unimpressive. This is not the case for this line of products — [they are] consistently amazing every time I use [them], even after weeks ... I can’t believe how glowing and soft my skin has become by using this product and the rest of the line. Love it!" – DaniD, Kiehls Reviewer
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 532 reviews
This alcohol-free toner was first launched in the 1960s and instantly became a customer favorite. Formulated with soothing, light ingredients like calendula and allantoin, the toner also contains great burdock root, which helps reduce oil, making it perfect for oily-to-normal skin types.
Reviewers say: "I would definitely recommend this toner. It smells really nice and clean and leaves my skin looking dewy and moisturized. I found that toner is key to my skincare routine and really helps prime my face prior to using my serums and moisturizer. Since using I’ve noticed my skin looking healthy. Also doesn’t dry me out which is important as I have very dry and sensitive skin!" – uniqueproduct, Kiehls Reviewer
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 2,648 reviews
My personal favorite — and the favorite of many beauty editors before me — is the seemingly supernatural Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil. The essential oil blend reduces fine lines, boosts radiance, smooths, firms, and helps replenish natural moisture for younger-looking skin. Lavender soothes and calms the skin, and evening primrose oil helps maintain the skin's natural hydration and elasticity. Lastly, squalane (a naturally occurring, hydrating lipid that’s a favorite of the brand) is absorbed easily into the skin to create a protective moisture barrier.
Reviewers say: "RIDE OR DIE. This product helps hydrate my face while also improving the color and texture of it. I have repurchased many times and is a staple in my skincare collection." – alexob, Kiehls Reviewer
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 2,991 reviews
This cult-classic bestseller guarantees 24 hours of complete hydration. The lightweight consistency and instant absorption make it perfect for all skin types. Made from oil-derived squalane for restoring and strengthening the skin's moisture barrier, glycerin for softening the skin and retaining moisture, and glacial glycoprotein to deeply hydrate and maintain the skin's balance.
Reviewers say: "[The jar] is absolutely filled to the top with product [which] will last so long because it takes a very tiny amount to cover [the] face and neck. I love using [it] alone on makeup-free days, or as a makeup skin prep because it doesn't disrupt my foundation formula. It's super hydrating, which I love for my dry skin. Non-greasy, lightweight and fast-absorbing. Love using this as my daytime moisturizer. No complaints here." – Shauna1, Kiehls Reviewer
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 2,022 reviews
The Avocado Eye Cream promises to de-puff, brighten, hydrate, improve under-eye texture and defend the eye area from digital fatigue (very needed nowadays). Formulated with avocado oil to hydrate, nourish and soften under-eye skin, the antioxidant beta-carotene to brighten, and shea butter to prevent dehydration and improve dry skin texture.
Reviewers say: "A little bit goes a long way! The larger packaging lasts me MONTHS. I finish my skincare with a small dab of this under and around my eyes. My skin looks refreshed the next morning and I love how it feels after application." – itsjessicaar, Kiehls Reviewer
