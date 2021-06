The Top 5 Kiehl’s Products To Score For 25% Off Today

Kiehl's — a skincare staple known for its clean ingredients recycled packaging , and sensitive-skin -approved formulas — is blessing its devoted fans with a very good deal:through June 17 with no promo code necessary and. Kiehl's has earned somewhat of a cult following thanks to its trustworthy status that's been honed over 170 years in the skincare business. What started as an apothecary back in 1851, Kiehl's (according to company lore ) was one of the first pharmacies to showcase full ingredient lists on its product labels. (A big deal in a time when government-mandated transparency wasn't the status quo!) Its most popular products — like the Calendula Toner, #1 Lip Balm, and beloved Ultra Moisturizer — were introduced in the 1960s and still carry bestselling clout today with hundreds of onsite reviews and top-star ratings. With so many winning elixirs on offer in Kiehl's canon, it can be difficult to choose the best of the best...So, we chose the five top Kiehl's products worth snagging on sale for 25% off for you. Below, find a full rundown of everything from the R29 reader-favorite Avocado Eye Cream to the Ultra Facial Cream and the beauty editor-approved Midnight Recovery Concentrate . If you don't end up copping some of Kiehl's trusty skincare today, then be sure to bookmark one (or more) of its vouched-for hero products for a future splurge.