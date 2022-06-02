I've never been good at the whole having-a-balanced-lifestyle thing, which is where smoothies come in. I like to eat the occasional mandarin orange, strawberry, or blueberry if it's right in front of me, but I'm not a buying-fruit kind of person. When I did buy it, it would just go bad after days of me forgetting about its existence. Texture can also be a nuisance: I could be in the middle of eating a banana, realize how gross it feels in my mouth, and suddenly, I'm done eating that banana. But I'm no idiot, I know it's important for my physical and mental health to get my daily veggies and fruits intake (I've been lectured by many a doctor).