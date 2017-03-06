This Pop-Up Is Celebrating Women In A MAJOR Way

Here at R29, it's easy to forget that every day isn’t International Women’s Day. So it's safe to say that when the big day does roll around, we aren't afraid to go all out.
That's why we're teaming up with our friends at Keds to present #BeBoldForChange — an #IWD2017 event that celebrates the power of art, self-expression, and, of course, girl power. Swing by to snag a pair of custom-illustrated Keds by artist Jen Mussari (all proceeds will go to She Should Run, an organization dedicated to creating gender equality in public leadership); snap a pic next to Isabel Castillo Guijarro's super-Instagrammable mural; or just hang out with like-minded, badass women.
Ready to get in on the movement? RSVP here to join us on March 8 at Tictail in New York City's Lower East Side, from 12 to 6:30 p.m.
