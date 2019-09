This Pop-Up Is Celebrating Women In A MAJOR Way

That's why we're teaming up with our friends at Keds to present #BeBoldForChange — an #IWD2017 event that celebrates the power of art, self-expression, and, of course, girl power. Swing by to snag a pair of custom-illustrated Keds by artist Jen Mussari (all proceeds will go to She Should Run, an organization dedicated to creating gender equality in public leadership); snap a pic next to Isabel Castillo Guijarro's super-Instagrammable mural; or just hang out with like-minded, badass women.