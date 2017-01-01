Getting a regular facial is the top of the list when you're someone with great skin. Unfortunately — as much as we wish — not all of us have that kind of income or time. Which means that amping up your at-home routine is the next best thing for achieving the cleanest, most radiant skin you've ever had. But where do you look? What on earth do you do? For a glowing complexion that is instantly smooth, may we suggest Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment.
I've heard of it for years now, but the famous at-home treatment always made me nervous. I have temperamental skin that is irritated by almost every chemical exfoliant I've ever put on my face. Even worse, my skin can get flaky the moment I over-exfoliate just once — no matter how much moisturizer I load on afterwards. But I was determined. My skin was dull, my complexion pale, and I felt so lackluster that I was craving a major boost. So I spread the green facial goop all over my face, felt like Elphaba of Wicked fame, massaged, then rinsed. After two and a half minutes, my skin was baby-bottom soft and I loved it. I reveled in it for a whole minute, actually in amazement that I wasn't inflamed at all. The whole process was almost too easy.
The best part? And the most expected part, too? The scent! The papaya, pineapple, and pumpkin extract was never overwhelming, but also made a chemical exfoliant actually enjoyable to have on your face, and near your nostrils. (Typically you're wafting in strong, astringent scents, but I would've melted this one into a candle.) All in all, I think I just found my new facial soulmate that makes having great skin so much easier — and slightly more affordable than a standing appointment with a facialist. Considering hour-long facials can push the double digits, having a tube at home that lasts months is a beauty no-brainer.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $85, available at Kate Somerville.
