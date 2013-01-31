Karolina Zmarlak may have grown up in communist Poland, but she truly has a New York state of mind. After all, her critically acclaimed line has everything NYC women are looking for these days: Structured blazers, flattering trousers, and more than enough black to keep us looking sharp. So, when we got the chance to tour her studio and showroom, we couldn't get to the Garment District fast enough.
What we found was a bevy of basics perfect for us working girls, as well as more prints than we could shake our (print-loving) fists at. We also got a behind-the-scenes look at in-the-works pieces and sketches, and quizzed the designer on all things inspiration and advice. Click through to get a look at all the goods, and find out how this stylish New Yorker got her start in the biz.