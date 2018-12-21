In this year's 29Rooms art show in Brooklyn, we debuted our first"Artist in Residence" exhibit where we brought in 6 artists to practice in the space, in hopes of encouraging patrons to create art of their own. In this video, photographer Justin J Wee talks about how his identity informs his art — and his goal of having his subjects feel seen.
Photographer Justin J Wee is forever honing his sense of perspective and style — both for clients through his company Special Sauce, and for his own personal art. His artistic mission? To create community, language, and a connection with people around the world.
"As someone who is in the minority, I'm finally feeling like the way I see myself is potentially how other people are seeing me as well," Wee says in the video above. As a photographer, he hopes to make his subjects feel similarly, albeit "in a way that they also normally don't see themselves."
Watch his process in the video above as he explains his artist in residence, "Lose Control."
Advertisement