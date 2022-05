Jupiter In Aries Is About Turning Your Dreams Into Reality

We'll feel a rush of that can-do, confident, go-getter attitude, thanks to Aries being ruled by Mars, the Planet of Action . This is a great time to ask yourself what you would do if you knew you would succeed. Apply for that job? Start that book? Train for your first marathon? Whatever it is, it's time to be a little selfish and put it in motion. "At its highest vibration, Aries is the sign of the self, so when Jupiter is here, a lot of our focus will divert towards self-improvement and self-knowledge," says Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power . "Instead of focusing on our community at large, we will be more focused on ourselves and securing our role as leaders within our industries."