Jupiter Is Going Direct & Good News Is Coming Your Way

In 2022, Jupiter moved from Pisces to Aries and then back to Pisces (the sign it is currently residing in now) during the nearly four month retrograde cycle that began on July 28 th. When Jupiter previously moved into Aries on May 10th, we felt confident, self-assured, and eager to take charge. On October 28th, Jupiter moonwalked into Pisces, taking us back to May. From that point on, we have been working on ways to improve the story and dream. Narayana Montufar, author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power says, “as Jupiter wakes up in one of its favorite signs to be in, we can expect good news to hit our inbox. An opportunity that didn't quite gel in the spring… could suddenly come through.” Now that Jupiter is moving direct in its home sign (Jupiter is the traditional planetary ruler of Pisces) we can expect to see growth on a granular, universal level (as well as personally).