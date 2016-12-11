You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for wait lists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
When a popular cosmetics brand drops a new highlighter, the beauty world takes notice. Case in point: Jouer's new ultra-creamy powder highlight. In September of this year, it launched in three stunning shades: Rose Quartz (a frosty Champagne pink), Citrine (a true gold), and Topaz (a stunning rose gold) — with a side of some serious social-media hype. We understood the fuss as soon as we tested these bad boys for ourselves. Jouer's powder highlight formula is insanely pigmented (almost gel-like in texture), long wearing, and looks gorgeous on the cheeks (or eyes, Cupid's bow, or nose...).
Bloggers and publications alike have raved about the highlighters since their release, so much so that all three shades are currently sold out on Jouer's site. But fear not, there are ways to get your glow on without this coveted illuminator.
Ahead, we've rounded up four of our favorite products for achieving maximum luminosity. Shine on!
