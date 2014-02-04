Story from Designers

Meet The Plus-Size Swim Line That’ll Spark Major Wanderlust

Liz Black
josephine-swimPhoto: Courtesy of Josephine Swim.
Prepare to ditch your boring basic black swim dress, and give a hearty welcome to the newest plus-size line, Josephine Swim. Created by designer Marie Jean-Baptiste (you may be familiar with her other line, Rue107), Josephine Swim offers on-trend, edgy designs that until now had only been sold for slender frames.
Aware of the significant absence of stylish swimwear for the plus-size market, Jean-Baptiste took this inspiration and swam with it. Her debut collection, “Into the Wild,” showcases a broad range of cuts and styles including asymmetrical, polychromatic one-piece suits and vintage-inspired, printed bikinis that will surely make a splash at any exotic, distant shore. Or, ya know, the neighborhood pool, too. But, be warned: These pieces are not for timid wallflowers.
Read on to learn more about Josephine Swim and how Jean-Baptiste is planning to make major waves.

Tell us how you created Josephine Swim.
"Last spring, I was inspired to create Josephine after toying with 'Rue Plus' as an addition to the Rue107 platform. I realized that there is a real need for beautiful and well-constructed swimwear for curvy women. Josephine is a fusion of my desire to travel the world and to create beautiful swimwear for curvy women."

Where did the name come from?
"The name is a synthesis of my grandfather's name Joseph and my admiration of the iconic Josephine Baker."

What makes Josephine Swim different from your other line, Rue107?
"Rue107 is inspired by young women who are fun, vibrant, and ever-evolving. Josephine is inspired by a desire to see the world and experience unusual and beautiful luxury."

How do you feel about the current swimwear options for plus-size women?
"I think the fashion industry has a long way to go in terms of serving plus-size women. Swimwear is invariably neglected because it's considered to be such a seasonal item, making the options even narrower."

What makes your line different from any other plus-size swimwear line?
"Josephine is different because it goes beyond the swimsuit. It is a lifestyle. I want to inspire women to travel, see the world, enjoy the moment, and, of course, wear bikinis! The Josephine woman is not on an eternal diet or uncomfortable in her skin. She just wants to find an amazing suit to wear on her dream vacation with her friends or family."
