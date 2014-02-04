Tell us how you created Josephine Swim.
"Last spring, I was inspired to create Josephine after toying with 'Rue Plus' as an addition to the Rue107 platform. I realized that there is a real need for beautiful and well-constructed swimwear for curvy women. Josephine is a fusion of my desire to travel the world and to create beautiful swimwear for curvy women."
Where did the name come from?
"The name is a synthesis of my grandfather's name Joseph and my admiration of the iconic Josephine Baker."
What makes Josephine Swim different from your other line, Rue107?
"Rue107 is inspired by young women who are fun, vibrant, and ever-evolving. Josephine is inspired by a desire to see the world and experience unusual and beautiful luxury."
How do you feel about the current swimwear options for plus-size women?
"I think the fashion industry has a long way to go in terms of serving plus-size women. Swimwear is invariably neglected because it's considered to be such a seasonal item, making the options even narrower."
"Josephine is different because it goes beyond the swimsuit. It is a lifestyle. I want to inspire women to travel, see the world, enjoy the moment, and, of course, wear bikinis! The Josephine woman is not on an eternal diet or uncomfortable in her skin. She just wants to find an amazing suit to wear on her dream vacation with her friends or family."