Visiting Jonathan Adler's HQ is much like entering a home-decor version of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory: stimulation overload. For starters, turquoise letters above the door spell out, “Enter Our Groovy World.” From a pack of adorable pups running from desk to desk, to a pottery studio with a kiln, to shelves lined with jars labeled “eyelashes” and “fibs,” the Fantasy Factory (dubbed by Adler's husband Simon Doonan) is not your typical office.
And yet with 25 stores and merchandise in more than a thousand locations worldwide, Adler still manages to keep the creative chaos alive every day — whether it be dancing to Ke$ha, sitting down (wearing pink crocs!) at the pottery wheel, or snuggling with his pups on tufted sofas. Click through for a serious color feast for the eyes. By the end, you’ll want to know just one thing: Where do I apply?