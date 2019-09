Here's How Your Body Language Can Make Or Break A Job Interview

The question of when to arrive at a job interview can be a point of contention, with some suggesting you get there early and others cautiously warning not to arrive too early. Brown agrees that arriving too soon can result in you sitting in the waiting room hunched over your phone. "This is probably the most powerless position you can be in," she says. If possible to do without being awkward, Brown recommends being standing when you first meet your interviewer to have your first impression be in an empowered position. "If you can manage doing it where you look elegant, that’s ideal," Brown adds.