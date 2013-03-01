When naming the shades, Choi reached out to some of her top model friends, who christened their shade with the names of their favorite flowers. Blue Iris, a deep electric blue, was named by Saskia de Brauw; Vanessa Axente named the hot pink Coral Peony; French Lilac was named by Meghan Collison, Tea Rose by Fei Fei Sun, and Poppy Blue, a turquoise, by Tati Cotliar.