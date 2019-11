When developing the shades for her bright, bold spring '13 collection, nail pro (and all-around-lovely person) Jin Soon Choi was inspired by the New York Botanical Gardens and artist Claude Monet's gardens. "Neons really only appeal to a small group of people — usually young people," she says. "For this collection,." Choi created bright, rich formulas that weren't chalky or thick, but rather translucent and buildable (and therefore more flattering on a wider variety of skin tones).