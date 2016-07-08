Bestselling young adult author Jenny Han recently turned her mid-century one-bedroom in Brooklyn Heights into a Great Gatsby-inspired jewel box — a space she describes as "functional, with high heels on."
Han wanted hotel-like interiors that would work for living, entertaining, and writing, so she tapped a veteran in cosmopolitan glam, Christina Tonkin, former set decorator of Sex and the City and Gossip Girl. Together, they began to create Pinterest boards, culling inspiration from Hollywood Regency and art deco. "As a writer, I respond to design that has a narrative to it," Han says. "The story behind the ideas."
Four months later, Han's new digs feel like another character in the room — unabashedly feminine, fresh, and with just the right amount of Blair Waldorf. Click through to see the revamp.
