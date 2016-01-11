One of the most uncomfortable things about attending the Golden Globes (well, aside from enduring an opening monologue from Ricky Gervais) has got to be running into your famous ex. It happened to Jennifer Lawrence on Sunday night during the 2016 Golden Globes, but as expected, she was totally cool.
Amy Kaufman of the L.A. Times looked to have a prime seat at the Globes, as she spotted J Lawr and her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hoult, having a nice, friendly moment during the show's commercial break.
Of course, it's no big surprise that these two are totally professional and friendly with each other on and off screen. They've already worked together on X-Men Apocalypse since their split and will have to do the press junket together.
Running into your ex is never the most fun thing to experience (especially when the whole world is watching), but J Lawr handled this — just like she does everything else — with total grace.
Check out the photo in question, here:
Yes, that's JLaw talking to ex Nicholas Hoult during the first commercial break. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2BMMbLeKND— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 11, 2016
