From lip balm and perfume to sentimental trinkets, we carry our entire lives in our handbags. In Spill It, our favorite trendsetters show and tell their bare necessities and beauty secrets — both the practical and the personal.
Nowadays, with all the drama that's gone down, it seems like friendships between influencers always have an expiration date. But YouTubers Jenn Im and Steph Villa, who are longtime BFFs, prove that this doesn't have to be the case. You can catch the two attending Lollapalooza or traveling to places like Morocco together, which is why it was no surprise that the two would want to spill what's in their bags together.
Let us warn you that you shouldn't let the size of their purses fool you. While it might look like they could hardly fit anything inside the crossbody and miniature backpack above, they prove that small compartments can actually be more spacious than you think. You can peep everything, from gaming devices and cameras to a handful of lip products. Villa also totes a few beauty essentials worth highlighting, including blotting papers, while Im prefers saving space on this one with a clever bathroom hack. Check it all out, above.
