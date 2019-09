To create Holieway's look yourself, first dab on a full-coverage foundation, like the COVERGIRL Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation* , to get a natural-looking glow (and some added SPF protection). Apply concealer as needed. Then, fill in and shape your brows with a bit of powder and brow gel. To make your eyes pop, use an eyeshadow brush to sweep a shimmery gold shadow across each lid and a deeper gold shadow in the crease. Next, trace along your upper lashline with liquid liner, flicking out at the outer corner for a mini cat-eye. Follow up with a little mascara and blush. For highlighter, Holieway likes to use the same gold eyeshadow used earlier on her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. Last but definitely not least: lips. Line your lips with a clear pencil and fill them in with red liquid lipstick. There you have it — a power face that'll turn heads.