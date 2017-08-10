There’s something universal about a bold, red lip; it looks good on everyone. And when someone with a killer lip walks into a room, you can’t help but look their way. It’s what first caught our eye about model, stylist, and artist Jarae Holieway (later followed by infectious energy and innate coolness). “People think less is more, but I think more is more,” she says. “My bold lip is an extension of my personal style.” That style is one defined by '80s and '90s icons — and lots of color. Above, we talked to Holieway about how to recreate her signature power look, plus how she overcame insecurities to be the confident woman she is today.
To create Holieway's look yourself, first dab on a full-coverage foundation, like the COVERGIRL Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation*, to get a natural-looking glow (and some added SPF protection). Apply concealer as needed. Then, fill in and shape your brows with a bit of powder and brow gel. To make your eyes pop, use an eyeshadow brush to sweep a shimmery gold shadow across each lid and a deeper gold shadow in the crease. Next, trace along your upper lashline with liquid liner, flicking out at the outer corner for a mini cat-eye. Follow up with a little mascara and blush. For highlighter, Holieway likes to use the same gold eyeshadow used earlier on her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. Last but definitely not least: lips. Line your lips with a clear pencil and fill them in with red liquid lipstick. There you have it — a power face that'll turn heads.
*Use as directed.
