The year before I was heading off to college, Make-A-Wish awarded me the Indomitable Spirit Award, which was created to honor someone making a lasting impression on the community who also embodied the foundation’s desire to give back. I was invited to the company’s headquarters to receive the award, which is when I met the mother of Christopher Greicius , the very first wish kid who inspired the organization and its mission. In the spur of the moment, we invited her to come to Dallas to attend my last “Wish Night” auction before college, and I promised to paint a portrait of her late son for the live auction. She end up coming, and it turned out to be an emotional and powerful night. Someone bid $45,000 for the painting of Chris, and as soon as we thought the sale was over, someone else doubled the bid on the condition that the painting went to Chris’ mother. We ended up raising $90,000 with that painting alone. Upon receiving the painting, Chris’ mother said, “Now, I get one more chance in my life to tuck Chris in bed.”