Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Both of my parents were the first in their family to attend and graduate from college and there was definitely an expectation that I would go as well, preferably to an HBCU. When I graduated high school, I was planning on going to college, but quickly realized there was just no way financially. My parents would not/could not cosign loans and I had scholarships, but not enough. Honestly, I was just kind of all over the place, and going to college right away would have been a terrible idea for me. I wound up doing an internship/job training program and was hired by my company after the internship finished. I just completed my associates which was mostly covered by my employer. I paid for the remainder in cash. I'd like to continue on to a BS, but I don't want to take out any loans and I don't particularly want to continue studying Information Systems. We're also considering the possibility of me staying home/working part-time after kids, so I'd want to take that into account.