This Is What Having Sex Does To Your Skin

All that's well and good, but what if you don't have partner sex at the moment? Is masturbation also helpful? Garrison says yes, yes, yes. "All the benefits of masturbation are the same as sex, but you tend to be a little more relaxed when you masturbate," he explains."There's also a ritual that goes along with masturbation," Garrison continues. "The people who typically masturbate tend to have it as part of their daily routine. They do it regularly — they aren't just masturbating once or twice a month. Sometimes, they do it in the shower or the bath, and all of this equals increased relaxation."

A study from We-Vibe confirms this : 62% of respondents reported that they follow a "routine" each time they masturbate. And if you're having sex or pleasuring yourself often, the benefits just compound.Whether you realize it or not, that post-sex glow follows you throughout the day. "I deal a lot with older clients. The ones who have regular sex, they look younger," Garrison says. "I've never done a study on it before, but I can always tell when a person comes into the office how often they have sex or masturbate." Garrison says the telltale signs of regular masturbation or sex are glowing skin, radiance, and a more youthful appearance. Who doesn't want that?All of this adds up to one thing: sex and masturbation can help you achieve an amazing glow. (If you're prepping for a big event, maybe work a quickie into your getting-ready session.) "Just 20 minutes of sex does a lot of good for the body — and it doesn't have to be partner sex," Garrison says. "We're all sexual beings, which means we all have the opportunity to reap the benefits of sex, as well."So, give your partner a call for some mattress mambo tonight or pick up a new vibrator for some solo action. It's all in the name of good skin, people!