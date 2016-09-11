I absolutely can’t do it without... my husband; he is the most supportive partner and creative parent I could have ever imagined. I am so grateful for what we have as a family. Beer, wine, and potato chips might be a close second.



My No. 1 resource for parenting info is… my own intuition. We (as in humans) have been raising families for centuries, so I do what feels right and works for our family. I never went to birthing class and I haven't read any parenting books. I call the doctor if I'm worried about a health concern, and sometimes check in with my mom. Otherwise, we are just trying to raise Miles to be a good human being, not our best friend. I think we will be good friends, though...



How do you feel about your body now, and how is that different from your self-image pre-baby?

My self-image is the same, I am just trying to adjust to a somewhat different body. I don't care what anyone says, after a baby your body is different. I mean, childbirth is a serious body trauma, although an amazing one. I was an avid CrossFitter and yoga-goer before baby (I was at CrossFit the day before I went into labor). Not so much anymore. But I'm not caught up with the fact that I am not going to the gym and the fact that I don't have a super hard body right now. I am enjoying running around, swimming, and frolicking with Miles. Though, sometimes I sure wish I had a personal trainer who'd just show up at my house after Miles goes down for a nap.



What postpartum symptoms are you still dealing with, or did you struggle with after having Miles?

I didn't really have any. I cried a few times when he was really little because I couldn't believe the amazing weight of my new responsibility.



When did you feel proudest to be a mom?

I feel proud every day; proud of the fact that we are all happy and healthy and engaged as a family. I love when we sit down to a meal, and there are giggles and conversations and moments of learning. I am proud of the love that exists in my life.

