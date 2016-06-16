This Might Be The Real Reason You Didn't Get That Interview

Alice Richardson
Illustrated by Natalia Spotts.
It’s a familiar experience: You applied for a job you thought you would be perfect for, and then you never heard anything back. The phenomenon of the “résumé black hole” seems even more common in today’s age of applicant-tracking systems. However, there are a few things you may not be aware of that could be hurting your chances at your dream job.

Ahead, 11 reasons you never got called in for an interview — some you can fix, and others, well, they just kind of suck.

