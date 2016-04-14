The Men In My Life Are Now Insecure About Their Bodies, Too — & It’s Jarring

I have been in a love-hate relationship with my body for as long as I can remember. This piece is not about that, but let me quickly bring you up to speed on my stuff.



I had a growth spurt before most of my classmates in elementary school did, and I towered over them in class pictures. I felt as if I stuck out like a sore thumb, and I responded by developing a deep, rich hatred for my body. I wanted to punish it for being different. I was obsessed with the idea of making myself smaller, and unluckily, there was (and is) an entire industry devoted to that obsession.



I learned about dieting by watching my mom and reading her books when she wasn’t looking. This left me dining on fruit and cottage cheese as an 8-year-old. I kept obsessive food diaries. I spent my summers "reducing" and tried to blend in with what the other kids were eating during the school year. I would try to only eat half a container of yogurt at a time, only to be so hungry a few hours later that I would down half a container of Pringles quickly, without thinking. I worked out to Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons and Denise Austin and Susan Powter and all the other '80s gurus who wore leotards and manically aerobicized on TV. I studied magazines like they were textbooks. I looked at the outfits girls wore on TV and wondered how those would look on me.



This went on for about two decades — insanely restrictive dieting, seeing my body through a funhouse mirror, overeating, putting on weight, refusing to exercise, self-loathing, dating boys who didn’t value me (since I didn’t value myself), loathing the culture that encouraged my self-loathing, repeat.



Where I landed — after a lot of therapy, a health scare, some education, and some self-reflection — is a place of respect for my body as an instrument. I do my best to exercise regularly because my body needs exercise, and not to lose weight. I don’t push my body further than it needs to go in an effort to punish it, because it isn’t an "it" — it’s me. I eat healthy, because my body likes healthy food, but I don’t obsess so much that I can’t indulge when I’m out with my guy friends and they order a literal pyramid of cheeseburgers.



At least, it used to be like that — until about five years ago, when I started noticing something different about my male friends. They were ordering fewer mac-and-cheese bites. They were drinking less. They started seeing trainers. "Did you know," one of them whispered to me at a Thai restaurant, "that rice is actually pretty bad for you?" I gave him a look of faux shock. Then, I replied "Yeah, motherfucker, I’ve known that since fourth grade." And so began the newest phase of my life: my guy friends catching up to where I’ve been for decades, because suddenly they’re just as obsessed with how their bodies look as I used to be.