Emily V Gordon
Body
The Men In My Life Are Now Insecure About Their Bodies, Too — & It’s Jarring
Emily V Gordon
Apr 14, 2016
Sex & Relationships
3 Emotional Weapons You Need to Put Down
Emily V Gordon
Sep 30, 2015
Mind
Your Quick & Dirty Guide To Picking A Therapist
Emily V Gordon
Sep 17, 2015
Sex & Relationships
Is Your Partner's Annoying Habit No Big Deal Or A Deal Breaker?
In Seinfeld, it was a running joke that Jerry would frequently reject women he was dating for completely ridiculous reasons: having man hands, wearing the
by
Emily V Gordon
Sex
How To Tell Your Partner That You Cheated
Being cheated on can be one of the most crushing, god-awful things you experience. But what about when you’re the cheater — how do you tell your
by
Emily V Gordon
Sex
Two Things You Don't Need To Know About Your Partner — & 6 Things...
Learning all the interesting, hidden things about a new partner is part of the fun of getting into a fresh relationship. And the next step, after
by
Emily V Gordon
Sex
10 Questions To Ask Yourself About Your Relationship
Emily V. Gordon worked as a couples and family therapist and is a comedy producer on The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail. You can check out her Tumblr
by
Emily V Gordon
