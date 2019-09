What No One Tells You About Injectables

Injectables can be a tricky topic, due in part to the fact that everyone has an opinion about them — and is willing to share it. (For proof, take a quick scroll through the comments section of just about any celeb Instagram selfie. Sigh.) But while the world is so quick to play the guessing game of "did she" or "didn't she" when it comes to others' cosmetic pursuits, we often shy away from discussing our own. Maybe it's because we want to keep our beauty secrets just that — secret. Or maybe it's because less than 40% of us are comfortable talking about our options with healthcare specialists in the first place. But we believe that you can do whatever you want with your face — after all, it's your face — and have the necessary conversations to make an informed decision about it.