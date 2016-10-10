What No One Tells You About Injectables

Injectables can be a tricky topic, due in part to the fact that everyone has an opinion about them — and is willing to share it. (For proof, take a quick scroll through the comments section of just about any celeb Instagram selfie. Sigh.) But while the world is so quick to play the guessing game of "did she" or "didn't she" when it comes to others' cosmetic pursuits, we often shy away from discussing our own. Maybe it's because we want to keep our beauty secrets just that — secret. Or maybe it's because less than 40% of us are comfortable talking about our options with healthcare specialists in the first place. But we believe that you can do whatever you want with your face — after all, it's your face — and have the necessary conversations to make an informed decision about it.
While cosmetic tweaks are a very personal choice, it's important to get into the nitty-gritty with your doctor before taking the plunge. The world of wrinkle-fighting and plumping injectables can get overwhelming fast, especially if it's your first time considering going under the needle. So, we talked to experts to find out the most important questions to ask when you show up for the consultation. Whether you're interested in a between-the-brow, frown-line-relaxing neurotoxin, like Dysport*, or curious about plumping your lips, don't forget to ask the six questions ahead.
*Dysport is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Please read full Important Safety Information, including Distant Spread of Toxin Effect Warning, here.
Important Safety Information is featured on the last slide of this slideshow.