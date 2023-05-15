11 In-Flight Entertainment Amazon Buys That Make Flights Fun, According To Us

Welcome to Travel Week, a seven-day stretch where we celebrate our wanderlust with the best buys on everything from stylish packing cubes to keep you organized to once-in-a-lifetime vacations. Whether you’re planning a local staycation or traveling across the world, adventure awaits. Away we go!
Airplanes take us many places — home to visit family, back to the real world after a wet and wild vacation, and most of all, back to the stone age, thanks to their
strict necessary in-cabin policies. And the WiFi? Let's just say that frequent flyers would rather bet on the subway showing up on time than rely on plane internet. So, the R29 Shopping team is here to do what we do best and recommend some helpful travel accessories — specifically, ol' reliable Amazon buys that keep us entertained on even the longest of flights.
For some of us, starring in our own sweet dreams is the best entertainment while others prefer to journal away. Whatever the product, if it makes the flight time go quicker, then it makes the list. Whether it's the Y2K coloring book keeping one writer calm during takeoff or the pocket-size game console that our strategist's boyfriend loves, the following in-flight entertainment picks are worth your while.
