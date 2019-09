The $8 Press-On Nails That Fooled All My Friends

If I had to choose my favorite body part on myself, it'd be my hands. I know, I know... it's a little weird. But I take pride in how they're shaped like my late grandmother's, how long my natural nails grow, and how soft they still are despite having to hand-wash my dishes and carry heavy bags of groceries up and down the steps of my local subway station. (Ahh, New York City living.) But, because of all that wear and tear, manicures are a pointless expense that I rarely indulge in. I haven't been able to keep gel polish from peeling for more than six days... and my regular polish chips within two on average. And you can forget about doing my nails at home. I struggled with coloring inside of the lines in kindergarten — do you really expect me to paint both hands neatly as a twenty-something?