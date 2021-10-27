10:15 a.m. — We won the case! Hearings are stressful, and the prep can feel tedious at times, but moments like this make it all worth it! I am so excited for my client.



10:30 a.m. — I head back to the train station after the hearing. I'm hungry, but too exhausted to walk far for lunch. Work pays for my Lyft ride from the court to the train station ($13.90 including tip) and my train ticket back to D.C. ($9 one way). ($22.90 expensed)



11 a.m. — I get back to the train station and stop at Dunkin' while I wait for the next train back to D.C. I buy a donut, a bottle of water, and coffee ($8.36 total). I eat the donut and drink most of the coffee while waiting for my train back to D.C. $8.36



12:30 p.m. — When I get back to D.C., I put more money on my Metro card ($20). I try not to have too much money on my card at one time in case it is lost or stolen. $20



1:30 p.m. — I finally return to my office after stopping at a local café for lunch. I order a sandwich with turkey, artichoke, and red pepper and an iced caramel macchiato. I eat in my office while drafting letters to my client. I tell everyone in the office the good news and chat with the law clerk who observed the hearing. $17.30



4 p.m. — I leave work early because I had an early hearing. I return home and message my coworkers about something I forgot to mention earlier, and pay a medical bill from last month's doctor's appointment. $50



6 p.m. — My boyfriend and I leave for dinner. He doesn't tell me where we are going because he wants it to be a surprise. We end up at a local Indian restaurant that we have been meaning to try for a long time. I am dressed a bit too casually, but in all fairness, I was very tired and did not know where we were going. I have the vegetable korma and a beer from Great Lakes Brewing Company. The food is great and I make a mental note to come back here. My boyfriend pays to congratulate me on my win in court today! We go home and relax before bed. I fall asleep around 10.



Daily Total: $95.66