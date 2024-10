My Mother Showers Me With Affection, But She Can’t Hug Her Own Mom

When I do anything with my mom, it feels like another day with my best friend . Whether we're lunching, just the two of us, or on another one of our international mother-daughter trips , we never run out of topics to discuss; there’s never a dull moment. We laugh until we cry, and we get vulnerable with each other. She accompanies me to my dance classes , and I come over for lunch most work days. When we're apart, we're on the phone. I call my mom first thing in the morning, before big decisions, with good news and bad, and for no reason at all. And we never part (or hang up the phone) without saying, "I love you" each and every time. My mom showers me with affection, a behavior she didn’t pick up from her mom