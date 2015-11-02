Stop What You're Doing & Shop Ikea's Best Collab, EVER

This story was originally published on August 3, 2015.
What do you get when you mix one of Britain's biggest design talents with Sweden's globally beloved retailer? Pure magic, it turns out. Ilse Crawford's collaboration with Ikea, the Sinnerlig collection, is a feast for the eyes — not to mention your other senses. After last week's press preview, we can officially declare that these sculptural, streamlined furniture pieces and home wares are made to be touched — and at Ikea's famously budget-friendly price point, this could be a problem.
“It’s so important to get human qualities like warmth, well-being, and care into the end product," Crawford explained in a release. "While this might sound fluffy, in practice it’s a rigorous process. It’s about constantly going back to the principles of how a product will be used and analyzing its dimensions. It’s about addressing how we move intuitively, how we come together socially, [and] understanding the things that connect us on a human level.”
The collection won't hit stores until October 2015, but we couldn't resist sharing our favorite images from the brand's newest catalog. Take a peek and let us know in the comments — will you be lining up at your local Ikea in three months? (If so, we'll see you there.)
