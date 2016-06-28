Unless your refrigerator is top-of-the-line — complete with an ice dispenser — chances are you're using an ice cube tray to keep your drinks cool. They may seem like a major waste of freezer space, but it turns out that ice cube trays are the Swiss Army Knives of kitchen tools.
You can use them to make chocolate treats. You can use them to make sushi. Or you can use them to upgrade your cocktails. Basically, you can use them to take your summer get-togethers to the next level.
We've rounded up some of the most innovative, clever, and straight up tasty ways to use those plastic trays. Click through and chill.
