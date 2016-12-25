I Woke Up Like This... Kinda

Ever wonder how to transform real life bed head into that sexy kind Kate Moss pretty much invented? Well, we've got the answer for you. And the first step is to start with hair that's not too perfect: You could either air-dry, loosely blow out curls, or flip your head over when you hit it with heat. Then watch the video above and follow these simple steps to get your morning-chic look on point.
Step 1. Gather the hair just behind your hairline into a bun, securing with an alligator clip.
Step 2. With a round, soft-bristled and slightly wet brush, grab the section of hair just behind the bun and tug it straight up. Then, holding the dryer perpendicular to your strands, blow it out smooth.
Step 3. Untwist your bun, roll the hair around the round brush and blast it with the dryer as you tug the brush up and away from your scalp.
Step 4. Working at random, wrap one-inch sections of hair around a curling iron. Add as few — or as many — twists as you like.
Step 5. Finish with a blast of texturizing spray to break up any stiff spirals.
Step 3. Untwist your bun, roll the hair around the round brush and blast it with the dryer as you tug the brush up and away from your scalp.
Step 4. Working at random, wrap one-inch sections of hair around a curling iron. Add as few — or as many — twists as you like.
Step 5. Finish with a blast of texturizing spray to break up any stiff spirals.
Advertisement