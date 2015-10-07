10 Things Only People Who Are Sick Of Kale Will Understand

We really like kale. Maybe even as much as Beyoncé does. But, the seemingly endless trend surrounding the vegetable is making us turn against our once favorite green with a vengeance. We don't want to see it on every menu, blog, and T-shirt. We definitely don't think people should be naming their babies after it. In fact, we wish some other veggies could have their chance to shine. Sure cauliflower is having a moment, but it seems nothing can take down the roughage fad that rivals bacon and sriracha. If you're as tired of kale as we are, you'll empathize with the following grievances.
