We’ve long been a fan of Huishan Zhang’s brand of elegant cocktail-hour designs that strike the perfect balance between sophisticated femininity and precision tailoring. And, the former Newgen winner’s current autumn/winter presentation didn’t disappoint.
A fresh interpretation of looks that rumoured fan Alexa Chung would love, there were pastel lace dresses, concertina-pleated pencil skirts, and oversized swing coats. The overall mood felt a little bit ‘60s with the models' kohl-rimmed eyes and tousled hair giving the outfits a subtle sexiness.
And, that was the real takeaway from this presentation: Dressing up doesn’t need to be so dressed-up. All an after-dark look needs is an expertly cut dress, classic pair of skinny heels, and a slick of eyeliner. You don’t even need to brush your hair or sort out your stockings, judging by some of the models floral-motif holdups. The dresses (the collection’s strong point) spoke for themselves with intricate heron-motif embroidery and crystal-encrusted zips revealing just a little bit of skin. So good, Mr. Zhang, just so, so good.
Click through to see the entire collection after the jump.