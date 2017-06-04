We're not all morning people, but there are some easy things you can do to make those early alarms more bearable. Try pre-ordering (or making) your breakfast the night before so you know it's waiting for you — once you get out of bed. (Greatist)
If you're having trouble swallowing pills, it's not just you. So try these two tricks to make it way easier.
The one good part of taking an early flight is getting to sleep on the plane. But what if you just can't doze off? Stay hydrated and don't forget your eye mask. (Well + Good)
If you're trying to quit smoking, don't underestimate the value of preparation. For instance, there's an art to picking your ideal quit date, which should be sometime in the next few weeks — not tomorrow.
We all know sunburns are not ideal. But they can happen even if you lather on the sunscreen, which is why you can't count out the power of a good cover-up and floppy hat. (Women's Health)
