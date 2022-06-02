And while the beauty industry is moving in a more progressive direction, Scott notes that there are still binary aspects, mostly in large part due to the brands that continue to market certain products to women and others to men — a rather antiquated strategy considering who's inspiring the next wave of beauty. "The people who are driving the frontier of makeup are usually queer, very creative, or they're inspired by queer people and creatives and they collaborate with them," they say. "That's where the new ideas are coming from."