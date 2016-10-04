How To Watch Tonight's Vice Presidential Debate

Tonight, the Democratic and Republican vice presidential nominees will go head-to-head in their first and only debate. Tim Kaine, Clinton's right-hand man, and Mike Pence, Trump's pick, will face off at Longwood University in Farmville, VA, beginning at 9 p.m. EDT. Pre-debate analysis starts at 7 p.m. EDT.
If you want to learn more about the two nominees, you can read more about Kaine here, and Pence here. But even if you aren't familiar with their histories, you'll get a good sense of what they stand for and how they plan to serve our country after tonight's debate.
You'll be able to watch debate coverage right here starting at 7 p.m.
Or, if you'd prefer, there are about a dozen other ways to catch the debate, whether you're planning to stream it from your phone or relax in front of a TV. Here's how.
On A News Site:
NBC, MSNBC, Huffington Post, Reuters, BuzzFeed, Wall Street Journal, Politico, CNN, C-SPAN, PBS, Fox News, Telemundo, Univision, Yahoo, and CBS will be streaming the debate free on each of their sites.
On Social:
The tweet engine is sure to be full of comments while it streams Bloomberg's coverage here beginning at 8:30 p.m. EDT.
YouTube
Various news organizations (including PBS, Bloomberg, Fox News, NBC News, Telemundo, and The Washington Post) will stream on YouTube. Full list here.
ABC News will stream the debate via Facebook Live.
On TV:
ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, C-SPAN, Univision, and Fox News will be showing the debate.
