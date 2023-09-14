The Indignity Of Follow-Up Emails

It’s 3.12 p.m. on a Thursday and your fingers are itching at your keyboard. Your colleague told you EXPLICITLY that you’d hear back about this external funding application on Thursday afternoon two weeks earlier, with plenty of time before the deadline. You talked about it in the office last week! You check the email from them again, just in case. Nothing new, just an old reminder of their proposed deadline. You click refresh. Go stand in the kitchen for a couple of minutes. Click refresh again. And again. Crickets.