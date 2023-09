The Indignity Of Follow-Up Emails

How do you send the dreaded email if it’s necessary? David Rice, HR expert at People Managing People , says your best route is concision. "Be polite, keep it short. Be to-the-point with your subject lines and how you start the email,” he tells Refinery29. “The purpose of the email shouldn't be to recap a meeting or share notes.” He adds that there’s no need to give a preamble either. “Don't bother identifying this as a follow-up email, they'll know what you're talking about if you get straight into it and haven't waited three weeks to send this email. Your purpose is to advance a conversation that has already started in some way so don't beat around the bush, do that.”