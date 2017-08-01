10 Easy Ways To Save Money Next Time You're Grocery Shopping At Whole Foods

Whole Foods started as a local organic market in Austin, TX, in 1980 and has since grown into a national chain that was recently acquired by Amazon for $13.7 billion — in cash. Despite its mass appeal, Whole Foods has garnered a reputation as being a pricier shopping destination. Its nickname, "Whole Paycheck," basically says it all.
And while we won't deny Whole Foods is an easy place to drop a couple hundred on aged cheese and grass-fed, free-range whatever you could want, it's also possible to shop strategically and walk away without too much of a dent in your own paycheck.
Click through to see our ten favorite ways to shop big and still save big at Whole Foods.