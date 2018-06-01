Story from Dedicated Feature

Everything To Do Before Spending A Day At The Beach

R29 Brand Experiences
Nothing epitomizes summer quite like a beach day. Don’t get us wrong, we love spending a day picnicking in the park or hiking a trail — but the beach is always our first choice (can you blame us?). Watch above for a peek into how we plan the perfect day in the sand — from getting our glow on with Jergens® Natural Glow® Wet Skin Moisturizer and Instant Sun™ Sunless Tanning Mousse to packing our bags with all the essentials (including a bottle of SPF and some good ol' H2O). Before you know it, you’ll be relaxing and listening to the waves crashing on the shore.
