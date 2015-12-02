9 Easy Ways To Declutter Your Schedule

How can there actually be 24 hours in the day when it feels like there’s never enough time to get everything done? As soon as the alarm goes off, you're up and running, chugging coffee, ignoring the various beeps and chimes emitting from your phone, and struggling to take a deep breath as you race from one appointment to another. No lie: Your dream superpower would be the ability to bust out a Zack Morris "time out."



What's an overtired, overworked, overbooked person to do — especially during the crazy holiday season? How do you stop feeling like you're constantly running on fumes? Who decided that multitasking and being available 24/7 was a good idea?



You can't get out of work (unless you don't want to make any money), and time-sucking appointments, meetings, and other commitments will always demand your attention. That said, breaking a few bad habits (cough, social media, cough) and reexamining how you spend your time could give you the freedom to buckle down and tackle the most important projects. Hey, if you play your cards right, you may even be able to squeeze in a couple of hours of me-time. Crazy, right?



Read on for tips on maximizing your schedule without maxing out your energy.



