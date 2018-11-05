When thinking about our spending habits, we tend to only fixate on the major costs (rent, clothing, trips, student debt). But our smaller daily expenses can impact our budget just as much as those big-ticket necessities. Between morning coffee runs (and afternoon coffee runs, and late-afternoon coffee runs...), pricy chopped salads, casual trips to the drugstore that always end with a receipt as tall as we are, and post-happy-hour cabs home, our day-to-day spending can add up way quicker than we think.
In an effort to learn how to better prepare for and navigate our daily expenses, we partnered with Citi and tapped Pamela Capalad, CFP and founder of Brunch & Budget, to put together a cheat sheet of easy-to-implement everyday budgeting tips. First things first: According to Capalad, it's not about cutting out the things you love, it's about crafting a budget around what you value and introducing simple alternatives. So go ahead and keep sipping that $6 green juice without any guilt, and click through for Capalad's best daily spending advice: from splitting your paycheck into three (yes, three) separate accounts to rethinking those enticing coupons and sales.