In an effort to learn how to better prepare for and navigate our daily expenses, we partnered with Citi and tapped Pamela Capalad, CFP and founder of Brunch & Budget , to put together a cheat sheet of easy-to-implement everyday budgeting tips. First things first: According to Capalad, it's not about cutting out the things you love, it's about crafting a budget around what you value and introducing simple alternatives. So go ahead and keep sipping that $6 green juice without any guilt, and click through for Capalad's best daily spending advice: from splitting your paycheck into three (yes, three) separate accounts to rethinking those enticing coupons and sales.