When thinking about our spending habits, we tend to only fixate on the major costs (rent, clothing, trips, student debt). But our smaller daily expenses can impact our budget just as much as those big-ticket necessities. Between morning coffee runs (and afternoon coffee runs, and late-afternoon coffee runs...), pricy chopped salads, casual trips to the drugstore that always end with a receipt as tall as we are, and post-happy-hour cabs home, our day-to-day spending can add up way quicker than we think.