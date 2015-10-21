Be Ready For Anything

Tapping into psychic thought is kind of like tuning a radio, Barnum says: "You’re going to get a lot of static, especially in the beginning." In other words, not everything you "receive" in your practice will make sense. Again, just trust yourself, and trust that what you're receiving, whether it's an image of a trivial object or just a first name, matters and is worth considering. And don't be surprised if you encounter some negative energy during your practice, Barnum warns: "When you’re wide open, trying to communicate with the other side, you’re also wide open for anything negative to come in." In her own work as a psychic, Barnum takes her radio comparison one step further, as a means of protecting herself from negativity: "I just let it go...right through me, and flow right out to whoever it needs to go to."



Have Fun

Barnum ends our conversation with one final tip, and it's the simplest: "Let it be fun. It’s not supposed to be hard work." Psychic abilities don't appear overnight, so try not to get frustrated with yourself. Intuitive development should naturally lead to self-discovery, and that's just not going to happen if you feel like you have to drag yourself to practice every day. "If it gets to the point where you’re struggling and you’re stressed about it, let it go... Don’t do it that day," Barnum says. If you don't find the practice satisfying at any point, perhaps reconsider why you're doing it, because, according to Barnum, "it should be a natural extension of who you are." Check in with yourself, remember why you started, and don't take it too seriously.