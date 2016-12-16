9 Non-Obvious Solutions To Make Oily Hair Less Of A Bummer

Dry or damaged hair blows, but oily strands might be the worst woe of them all. Plenty of us have hair that looks like we've endured a two-a-day sweat session by 6 p.m. — when really, we've just been sitting at our desks all day. So, we sympathize with your frustrations and want to help.
Because no one should have to live with limp, weighed-down hair, we asked hairstylists and skin-care experts to share their lifestyle hacks and tips that will sop up grease fast. And there's so much more you can do than just use dry shampoo. Click ahead to check out the no-fail guide to fixing your oily hair once and for all.
