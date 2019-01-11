How To Get Better Skin In 30 Days (Or Fewer)

A consistent skin-care routine is, like any other type of routine, a habit, and there are differing opinions on how long it actually takes to form, break, or otherwise change one. The antiquated 21-day myth has been busted; recent studies suggest it could be 66, or really just anywhere from 18 to 254, and by the 150th day you might start to wonder, Why even bother trying to change anything at all?
Perhaps one day there will be a chip you can implant in your brain that will send an electric shock through your fingertips to remind you to put on your retinol before your moisturizer each night. That day is not today. But there is a shortcut you can take to good skin. Rather than diligently following a prescribed routine for months on end, fast-track yourself to results with a 30-day program that contains everything you need to transform your skin in, yes, roughly one month.
These six accelerated treatments will brighten up dull skin, diminish fine lines, reverse dryness, and tackle dark spots in the time it takes for your flood insurance to kick in. (No matter how invested you are in your future complexion, don't forget that sea levels are still rising.) And if establishing a twice-daily skin-care routine you can actually stick to in the longterm was on your list of New Year's resolutions — well, you can start in February, right?
